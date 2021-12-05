Foreign News
archive photo
BELGA

Germans offer Belgium ICU beds

The German state of North Rhine Westphalia is setting aside twenty hospital intensive care beds for Belgian Covid patients.

Colin Clapson

Dr Hugo Van Aken, a Flemish doctor and medical director of Münster University Hospital, says that doesn’t mean the Germans expect a flood of Belgian patients.  “The situation in Germany too is tight, but in contrast with Belgium and the Netherlands I believe we are in a better position.  If the twenty beds are filled, further talks will be needed”.

Germany boasts 34 ICU beds per 100,000 head of population and is a European leader.  Belgium has 17.5 ICU beds per 100,000 head of population, which is still better than the Netherlands.

Top stories