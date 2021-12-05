Germans offer Belgium ICU beds

Dr Hugo Van Aken, a Flemish doctor and medical director of Münster University Hospital, says that doesn’t mean the Germans expect a flood of Belgian patients. “The situation in Germany too is tight, but in contrast with Belgium and the Netherlands I believe we are in a better position. If the twenty beds are filled, further talks will be needed”.

Germany boasts 34 ICU beds per 100,000 head of population and is a European leader. Belgium has 17.5 ICU beds per 100,000 head of population, which is still better than the Netherlands.