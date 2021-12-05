Sol LeWitt at the Jewish Museum

Sol LeWitt is world famous on account of his minimalist and geometrical art either in many colours or sometimes in black and white. He has created wall drawings at locations across the globe, but the enormous drawings only remain in existence for a limited period of time. Sol LeWitt died in 2007 but his works live on.

Charlotte Perin is one of 14 art students who helped to create the wall drawings in Brussels. She is in her third year at the LUCA School of Arts in Brussels. “You had to be very accurate and careful” she told VRT News.

Our time lapse video shows the creation of Wall Drawing #368.