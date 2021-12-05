UK and Swiss change travel rules for travellers from Belgium
People travelling to the UK from Belgium face stricter rules. The UK government has decided all travellers entering the UK need to take a corona test before their departure for the island nation. Travellers must produce proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow corona test that is no older than 48 hours. The measure that also applies to people who are vaccinated comes in on Tuesday and is supposed to stem the spread of the omicron variant.
Meanwhile Switzerland is dropping its mandatory quarantine requirement for people travelling from Belgium and 22 other nations. A negative pre-departure PCR test will be required as will a second test between Days 4 and 7.