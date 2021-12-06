Almost 2 million Belgians have already received a booster jab

Since last week the administration of booster vaccines has been widened to make it available to the adult population as a whole. Anyone that received their last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccines at least 6 months ago can make an appointment for an extra dose. For those that were given AstraZeneca the interval is 4 months. People that were given the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine have to wait 2 months for their booster shot. All the booster vaccines are either Pfizer or Moderna.

De Morgen’s article shows big differences in the percentage of the population that has been triple-jabbed. While in some municipalities only around 10% of the population has been given a booster vaccine, elsewhere the figure is more than 30%. This could of cause be due to the presence of a high number of older people in some municipalities.

Knokke-Heist, Koksijde (both West Flanders) and Bonheiden (Antwerp Province) have the highest percentage of people that have received a booster jab.

Elsewhere, cities such as Bruges (West Flanders, 24.9%) and Antwerp (18.6%) are above the regional average when it comes to the percentage of people that have been given a booster vaccine.