Belgian MEP victim of petrol bomb attack on his home

On Monday the Speaker of the European Parliament David Sassoli said that Sunday’s incident was “a cowardly attack".

In addition to the petrol bomb, Mr Arimont’s house was also daubed with a message of hate. The attack is believed to be linked to the MEP’s views that strongly favour vaccination against coronavirus. Mr Arimont has lodged a complaint with the Judicial Authorities.

In a statement released on the social media platform Twitter on Monday the Speaker of the European Parliament wrote "We will never accept this form of hatred. In a democracy disagreement must be resolved with words and not with violence. Those that were responsible should be brought to justice”.