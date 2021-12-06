Disruption to public transports as unions stage national day of action

The socialist trade union ABVV and the Christian trade union ACV protesting in Brussels while members of the liberal trade union ACLVB are concentrating on local action. The unions are protesting against the 1996 wage standard legislation and what they perceive as a curtailing of trade union freedoms.

The Brussels public transport company MIVB is severely impacted with just one of its four metro lines running and a much reduced bus and tram service. The only metro line operating today is line 1. Line 1 has been extended to serve the stations normally served by line 5 in Anderlecht. All stations between Stokkel and Erasmus are served.

Routes 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 51, 92 are the only tram routes operating.

On the buses, all services with the exception of routes 12, 34, 36, 46, 53, 54, 56, 59, 65, 71, 74, 78, 87, 88 and 95 are cancelled.

The Flemish public transport company De Lijn reports that only around 60% of its services are running.

The Walloon public transport company TEC reports that dozens of services across Wallonia have been cancelled.

