More rail services suspended due to COVID-related absenteeism

The services that have been suspended are concentrated on 5 routes. One in four weekday Inter City (IC) services between Brussels and Antwerp are suspended. The S32 service between Puurs (Antwerp Province) and Roosendaal (The Netherlands) will run only every hour instead of every half hour. The S53 service between Ghent Saint Peter’s and Lokeren (bother East Flanders) has been suspended all together. However, the IC service will call at Beervelde station to ensure that passengers there still have a rail service.

In Wallonia the IC services between Mons and Aulnoye and between Namur, Charleroi and Maubeuge (France) have also been temporarily suspended.

NMBS has been forced to suspend the services due to staff shortages resulting from rail workers being off work either through illness or them having to quarantine. In a press statement released on Monday NMBS said that it will reinstate the services as soon as the level staff absenteeism falls enough to allow it to do so.

By scrapping services in advance, the rail company hopes to provide its passengers with more clarity and prevent services having to be cancelled at the last minute.

The fourth wave of the pandemic has also seen a fall in the number of rail passengers. Currently passenger numbers are at 70% of what there were prior to the onset of the pandemic. In September and October this was 80%.

