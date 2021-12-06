New coronavirus measures come into force from today

From today all children from the age of 6 must wear a face covering at school. Since Saturday children from the age of 6 have also been obliged to abide by the rules on the wearing of face coverings that previously were applicable to all those aged 10 and above. This means that they have to wear face coverings on public transport, inside shops and at other indoor publicly accessible locations such as libraries and cinemas.

CO2 meters are now mandatory in all classrooms. If CO2 levels exceed 900 ppm action must be taken to improve ventilation by, for example, opening windows. The classroom must be vacated if CO2 concentrations exceed 1,200 ppm.

From now on an entire class will have to quarantine if more than two pupils have tested positive for coronavirus during the previous 7 days. Parents are also advised to regularly self-test their children.

Other activities that take place outside school (school trips and the like) are banned until after the Christmas holidays. Primary school pupils will break up for the Christmas holidays a week early and will have three weeks’ holiday instead of two.

From today secondary schools will switch to hybrid (part distance learning/part face-to-face teaching) teaching. A maximum of 50% of lessons may be taught face-to-face. The end of term exams will take place as usual with pupils sitting their exams at school.