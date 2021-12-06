Omicron variant probably present in Belgium for longer that initially believed

It is suspect that the teenager became infected at their school in the East Flemish municipality of Melle. The news appears in Monday’s editions of the dailies ‘Gazet van Antwerpen’, ‘De Standaard’ and ‘Het Nieuwsblad’.

The Flemish Care and Health Agency (AZG) has confirmed that several pupils at the school became infected with the new coronavirus variant. It is believed to have entered the school after a member of the Belgian water polo team (who is at the school) had become infected with the virus while in the Czech city of Brno in mid-November.

On Friday the virologist Emmanuel André said that there was a known cluster of omicron variant infections. Ria Vandenreyt of the Flemish Care and Health Agency has now confirmed that ‘We can link this cluster of omicron infections to a group of infections in the Czech Republic”.

This all would seem to indicate that the omicron variant has been present in Belgium for longer that had been initially believed.