Pro League bans visiting fans until the end of the year

From now until 31 December visiting fans will not be welcome at First Division (1A), Second Division (1B) or Belgian Cup (Crocky Cup) matches.

Monday’s meeting had been planned for some time. The events that followed the Antwerp derby when a Beerschot supporter ran across the pitch an threw a firework into the stand containing the visiting Antwerp fans and the malicious use of fireworks during and the pitch invasion that followed Standard’s home game against Charleroi dominated the meeting.

In a statement released after the meeting the Pro League said that "Both an analysis of the wider COVID measures and the wider security policy were discussed”.

The Pro League repeated its condemnation of Sunday’s incidents but also took the opportunity to thank the vast majority of fans that “in a show of solidarity had heeded the call issued by the Pro League and the clubs to respect the rules and wear a face covering”.

The ban on away fans is intended as a cooling off period that the Pro League believes will also have an impact on reducing virus circulation. Belgian professional football’s governing body adds that the fruits of months of close collaboration with the authorities and with the offices of government ministers should not be put on the line as a result of Sunday’s bad behaviour.

It intends to take action to make it more likely for those that misbehave at football matches will be caught and punished.