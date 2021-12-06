Sports
VKA

Weekend’s football marred by crowd trouble

Sadly, the last weekend’s football action was marred by two serious incidents of crowd trouble. On Sunday afternoon the Antwerp derby ended with a Beerschot fan running across the pitch and throwing a firework into a stand containing visiting fans. He is now the subject of a criminal investigation into arson and attempted manslaughter. 

Later on, Sunday the Walloon clash of Titans between Standard de Liège ended early after Standard fans threw fireworks and invaded the pitch. Earlier in the game the match was halted for a time due to another firework-related incident.

After 17 games Union Saint-Gilloise are still top Beerschot are still bottom and wins for RSC Anderlecht and AA Gent see them both move up the table. 

Sebastien Smets

The weekend’s results

Sint-Truiden 1 – 2 Union Saint-Gilloise

OH Leuven 0 – 1 KAA Gent

KV Oostende 2 – 1 KAS Eupen

KV Kortrijk 0 – 2 Cercle Brugge

Club Brugge 3 – 2 Seraing

Beerschot 0 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC

RSC Anderlecht 3 – 2 Zulte Waregem

Standard de Liège 0 – 3 Sporting Charleroi 

The league table after 17 games

1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 37 points

2. Royal Antwerp FC – 33 points

3.Club Brugge – 33 points

4.RSC Anderlecht – 28 points

5.KAA Gent – 27 points

6.KV Mechelen – 27 points

7.Sporting Charleroi – 26 points

8.KRC Genk – 22 points

9.KAS Eupen – 22 points

10.KV Kortrijk – 22 points

11.Sint-Truiden – 21 points

12. KV Oostende – 20 points

13. Standard de Liège – 20 points

14. OH Leuven – 20 points

15. RFC Seraing – 19 points

16. Zulte Waregem – 17 points

17. Cercle Brugge – 16 points

18. Beerschot – 9 points

Top stories