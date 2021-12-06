Weekend’s football marred by crowd trouble
Sadly, the last weekend’s football action was marred by two serious incidents of crowd trouble. On Sunday afternoon the Antwerp derby ended with a Beerschot fan running across the pitch and throwing a firework into a stand containing visiting fans. He is now the subject of a criminal investigation into arson and attempted manslaughter.
Later on, Sunday the Walloon clash of Titans between Standard de Liège ended early after Standard fans threw fireworks and invaded the pitch. Earlier in the game the match was halted for a time due to another firework-related incident.
After 17 games Union Saint-Gilloise are still top Beerschot are still bottom and wins for RSC Anderlecht and AA Gent see them both move up the table.
The weekend’s results
Sint-Truiden 1 – 2 Union Saint-Gilloise
OH Leuven 0 – 1 KAA Gent
KV Oostende 2 – 1 KAS Eupen
KV Kortrijk 0 – 2 Cercle Brugge
Club Brugge 3 – 2 Seraing
Beerschot 0 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC
RSC Anderlecht 3 – 2 Zulte Waregem
Standard de Liège 0 – 3 Sporting Charleroi
The league table after 17 games
1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 37 points
2. Royal Antwerp FC – 33 points
3.Club Brugge – 33 points
4.RSC Anderlecht – 28 points
5.KAA Gent – 27 points
6.KV Mechelen – 27 points
7.Sporting Charleroi – 26 points
8.KRC Genk – 22 points
9.KAS Eupen – 22 points
10.KV Kortrijk – 22 points
11.Sint-Truiden – 21 points
12. KV Oostende – 20 points
13. Standard de Liège – 20 points
14. OH Leuven – 20 points
15. RFC Seraing – 19 points
16. Zulte Waregem – 17 points
17. Cercle Brugge – 16 points
18. Beerschot – 9 points