Belgian scientists discover new mammal

The scientists have documented the mammal that dates from the late Cretaceous, some seventy million years ago. It belongs to the Multituberculata that died out 35 million years ago.

It was in the 2000s that a Belgian Romanian team dug up a lot of fossils from early mammals in the Sânpetru Formation in western Romania. A skull and teeth from a site in Nălaţ-Vad has just been documented. The scientists say there is no doubt it belongs to a new species that they have called Kogaionon radulescui.

The shape of the fossil’s teeth is rather simple, and it shows great resemblance to primitive Multituberculata found in Asia. It’s believed they spread to Europe from Asia in the Early Cretaceous that runs from 145 to 100 million years ago.