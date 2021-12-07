Cannabis, alcohol and cigarettes all less popular among Flemish youngsters

Secondary school pupils are drinking markedly less than twenty years ago. By 2019 only 57% of pupils had tried alcohol, while twenty years ago the figure was 87%. In 2000 29% of secondary school pupils were regular drinkers (read drank alcohol at least once a week), while by 2019 the figure had fallen to 12%.

The fall in alcohol consumption is noticeable at all types of school and among boys and girls. It’s above all younger pupils who are drinking less and that’s being linked to the alcohol ban for under 16s.

There’s been no fall in binge drinking. A quarter of pupils had been drunk over the past year, while 15% of pupils binge drink at least once a month.

Secondary school pupils are smoking a lot less than twenty years ago. In general education schools 21% of pupils smoked in 2000. Today the figure is only 4%. 2000 figures were higher in vocational (35%) and special needs schools (39%) but have also fallen back if not so dramatically to 8% and 16%.

Proposals to tackle the problem include greater checks on sales to underage children, limiting sales outlets and increasing prices.

Cannabis use has fallen back too but not so significantly as with tobacco. If 23% of pupils had tried a joint in 2000, this figure had fallen to 14% in 2019. Regular use fell from 6% to 2%. If cannabis use fell during the first decade it has risen again slightly between 2010 and 2019.

Pupils indicated that it was easier to get hold of cannabis and more pupils said they expected their friends to be positive about cannabis use.