COVID-19: cases and hospitalisations edge lower

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 3 December, 17,146 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 4% on the week.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 1.868,906 million recorded cases.

In the week to 6 December on average 300 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 5% on the week.

3,652 patients are currently in hospital with Covid – down 1% on the week. 816 patients are in intensive care – up 7% on the week.

In the week to 3 December on average 48 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 22% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 27,319 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average over 114,500 tests are carried out each day in the week to 3 December - a 3% decrease on the week. 16.6% of tests come back positive – a 0.5% increase on the week.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.96 and has fallen back 11%. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 96 and the epidemic is no longer widening.

2,083,019 people have had a booster or third jab. 76% of the population is fully vaccinated.