Health
(c) Copyright 2021, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

COVID-19: cases and hospitalisations edge lower

Figures from the Belgian health science institute Sciensano show it’s increasingly likely the fourth wave of coronavirus has peaked. 

Colin Clapson

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 3 December, 17,146 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day.  The figure is down 4% on the week.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 1.868,906 million recorded cases.

In the week to 6 December on average 300 patients a day were hospitalised.  The figure is down 5% on the week.

3,652 patients are currently in hospital with Covid – down 1% on the week.  816 patients are in intensive care – up 7% on the week. 

In the week to 3 December on average 48 deaths a day were linked to Covid.  The figure is 22% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 27,319 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average over 114,500 tests are carried out each day in the week to 3 December - a 3% decrease on the week. 16.6% of tests come back positive – a 0.5% increase on the week.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.96 and has fallen back 11%.  A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 96 and the epidemic is no longer widening.

2,083,019 people have had a booster or third jab.  76% of the population is fully vaccinated.

 

Top stories