Home-schooling instead of masking for Mio

Mio’s mum doesn’t believe face coverings in class are useful in combating coronavirus. “There are 5th and 6th grade classes – where masks are already obligatory – that needed to be closed down too!”

Otsoe believes the problem could be elsewhere e.g., in ventilation: “I saw a school I visited in the 90s being closed. The classes hadn’t changed since then. The windows were too high up to open them!”

“There are many schools without any problems. How come? You need to find out why there’s a problem at some schools and not at others. It won’t be sorted by targeting an entire group.”

Otsoe believes too little research is going into discovering the pros and cons of mandatory masking for children.

“Children are in full development. Facial gesticulation and non-verbal communication are important”.

Mio’s mum plans to organise home-schooling for her son at home. She has already set up a Facebook page ‘Thuisonderwijs Antwerpen’ (Home-schooling Antwerp) to build a parent network. She’s not bothered if the group leads to civil disobedience.

Before you can start home-schooling an application needs to be made to the CLB, the centre for pupil guidance. Otsoe says she and other parents are preparing their application: “It’s not something you can do at the drop of a hat”.

Stef Grielens of the CLB says home-schooling is a right in Belgium and it’s not up to his organisation to play policeman. However, he warns home-schooling requires time and energy: ‘If it goes wrong, you’re jeopardising your child’s further study opportunities!”