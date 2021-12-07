Leuven scientists produce omicron variant ready to experiment
Leuven virologist Marc Van Ranst has confirmed that 18 cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus have been recorded in Belgium. The academic says all infections were in young people, who displayed mild symptoms.
In some cases, infections could be linked to travel but not in all.
Prof Van Ranst says that by next week exact numbers will be harder to quantify and that omicron variant will be expressed as a share of the overall number of infections.
It’s unclear whether existing vaccines work against omicron. Scientists worldwide are producing omicron variant to allow experiments to proceed in a bid to learn more. This is also the case in Leuven.