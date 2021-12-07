Nurses go on strike at Brussels hospitals

Audrey Van Caster is a nurse at the Queen Fabiola Children’s Hospital in Laken (City of Brussels): “We have more and more work and there are fewer and fewer of us. When we start our shift, we never know how many nurses there will be. There are too few nurses in the ICUs. It’s getting dangerous and our patients are noticing there are too few of us”.

The nurses say situation has become untenable since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.Hospitals are operating on a skeleton staff. The nurses sent the management an email this morning saying hardly anybody would turn up for work today.

“It’s never happened before” says Audrey. We’ve been promised a pay increase for so long, but it never arrives. Health care needs better funding too so that patients receive good treatment. Who wants to be a nurse? We work every other weekend, work four different sifts as well as nights and are underpaid. We don’t feel valued and that must change”.

“People are leaving the team due to burnouts, verbal aggression from parents, parents who ignore the rules”.

The impact the strike is having varies from hospital to hospital. Nurses at some departments in IRIS hospitals have also joined the strike. Sint-Jan, where a hundred nurses are on strike, is operating like on a Sunday service. In some hospitals, like the Dutch-medium Brussels University Hospital, staff haven’t joined the strike.

In Brussels some 4,000 Francophone health care workers demonstrated in the capital today (See video). They oppose mandatory vaccination for health care workers. Flemish unions do not support the march but say it’s important as many health care workers as possible are vaccinated.