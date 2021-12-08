“Delivery van drove along the rails at Diamant”
A delivery van has been seen driving along the tramrails in an underground Brussels tram station. A video posted on social media shows the van driving on the rails. It passes a tram driving in the other direction and then comes to a halt at a platform.
The pictures show a white van moving along the tram rails at high speed. When it reaches the platform the van’s tyres give up and it grinds to a halt.
Brussels media group Bruzz reports that the incident happened at the Diamant premetro station in Schaarbeek last Saturday around 8AM. As a result, tram services were disrupted until the afternoon.
The driver now faces a hefty bill for tow-away services and repairs to the tram infrastructure. He, or possibly she, will also have to pay compensation for disrupting the traffic and possibly also a fine.