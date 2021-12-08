Couriers fail to win their case against Deliveroo

The labour prosecutor argued that Deliveroo couriers were employees and were not self-employed. The socialist and Christian unions supported the couriers’ case. If recognised as employees, the couriers would have been in line for the minimum wage, better insurance, holidays, and pension rights.

Deliveroo argued that the couriers were self-employed, who enjoyed the flexibility to work when they wished. The court ruled in favour of Deliveroo.

Unions are disappointed. “The court showed that couriers were subordinate to the company as they carried out journeys Deliveroo instructed them to make via the app. Deliveroo presents everything beautifully on paper, but the reality is quite different. We hope to prove this more clearly during the appeal” says Jan Buelens, the couriers’ lawyer.

“If the court had ruled that they were employees they would have qualified for unemployment benefit and Deliveroo would have to pay social taxes. At the minute the social status of Deliveroo couriers is worse than that of the self-employed”.

Couriers met with mixed success in similar cases abroad winning employee status in the Netherlands and Spain, while judges ruled in favour of Deliveroo in London and Paris. The European commission is working on new rules for platforms like Deliveroo and is expected to present its plans on Thursday.