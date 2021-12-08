COVID-19:cases and hospitalisations down for second day in a row

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 4 December, 16,860 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 6% on the week.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 1.879,784 million recorded cases.

In the week to 7 December on average 293 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 9% on the week.

3,554 patients are currently in hospital with Covid – down 5% on the week. 815 patients are in intensive care – up 4% on the week.

In the week to 4 December on average 47 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 16% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 27,360 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average over 111,900 tests are carried out each day in the week to 4 December - a 9% decrease on the week. 16.8% of tests come back positive – a 0.7% increase on the week.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.94 and has fallen back 12%. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 94 and the epidemic is no longer widening.

2,161,373 people have had a booster or third jab. 76% of the population is fully vaccinated.