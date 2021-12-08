Inflation set to trigger 2% wage increase

The Planning Office has brought forward it’s prediction for when the index-linked pay increases will kick in. Higher than anticipated inflation means that the increases will be triggered this month and not next January.

But, hold your horses, that does not mean benefits and wages rise immediately. Benefits are topped up 2% the following month i.e. January, with public sector wages rising by the same amount the following month i.e. February. Private sector wages too move higher, though there can be greater delay and the exact timing depends on the sector in which you are employed.

Pay increases were last triggered last August. The Planning Office is now forecasting pay increases are triggered again in August 2022 with benefits moving higher in September and public sector wages in October. That will be the third 2% increase in only 13 months.

November inflation at 5.64% was at its highest level since July 2008. Inflation is expected to stay above 5% till March. 2021 inflation is forecast to total 2.4%, while a figure of 3.8% is predicted for 2022.