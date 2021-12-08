West Fleming conquers Mt Kilimanjaro in a balloon

“The Kilimanjaro is an African icon. We had been toying with the idea of flying over it in a balloon for some time” says Ramses.

The balloon set off on Monday from a location near Tanzania’s border with Kenya.

“We crossed the entire mountain range and ended up on the west side of Mt Kilimanjaro. It was an unforgettable experience”.

Mt Kilimanjaro stands 5,895 metres tall. Ramses says that winds near its summit were particularly unpredictable.

Above 4,000 metres the crew required oxygen: “Us humans needed extra oxygen but so did the propane flame to stay burning”.

Ramses and his fellow adventurers won’t be heading straight back to West Flanders. Now they are on their way to the Ngorongoro Crater: “It’s the world’s biggest collapsed volcano” explains Ramses “and today it’s a marvellous nature reserve”.

Ramses Vanneste broke Belgium’s long distance ballooning record travelling from Wallonia to Lodz in Poland in 2019, a flight that took twelve hours.