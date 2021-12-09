Asylum workers demonstrate for more reception places
A hundred and fifty employees from the asylum agency Fedasil protested outside the offices of asylum and migration secretary Sammy Mahdi this morning. For several weeks now at the Klein Kasteeltje reception centre for asylum seekers they have been obliged to turn away asylum seekers, who were then forced to spend the night out on the streets.
The protesters claim that the asylum reception network is choc-a-bloc and creating new places is a slow process due to a lack of political commitment. The demonstrators are seeking extra reception places that can be opened up quickly when demand picks up as well as improved working conditions.
Mr Mahdi concedes it’s hard to find staff but insists 5,400 extra places have been promised as well as job status for Fedasil workers that guarantees greater job security.