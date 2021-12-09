Asylum workers demonstrate for more reception places

The protesters claim that the asylum reception network is choc-a-bloc and creating new places is a slow process due to a lack of political commitment. The demonstrators are seeking extra reception places that can be opened up quickly when demand picks up as well as improved working conditions.

Mr Mahdi concedes it’s hard to find staff but insists 5,400 extra places have been promised as well as job status for Fedasil workers that guarantees greater job security.