Belgian superstar Stromae ready to reconquer the globe

Since his international breakthrough with “Alors on danse” in 2009 Stromae has been labouring on an international career. His ambitions received a blow in 2016 when he faced health issues after side effects from a malaria drug but now he is back.

On Wednesday he presented his new single “Santé” to Jimmy Fallon’s audience of 2.6 million viewers in the US.

Stromae also took to social media to announce his new album: “Multitude” that will be released on 4 March. “I’m so happy to be able to announce this. It’s been a while! See you soon!” the singer said.

“Multitude” is Stromae’s third album after “Cheese” and “Racine carrée” that include hits like “Alors on danse”, “Formidable”, “Papaoutai” and “Ta fête”, the official song of the Belgian soccer team at the Brazil World Cup.

Stromae has announced a new tour and will play Paleis 12 in Brussels on 22 February 2022 and 15,16 and 17 March 2023. This summer he will perform at festivals including Werchter Boutique, Les Ardentes in Liege, Sziget in Budapest, and Rock en Seine in Paris. Dozens of gigs have been announced for 2023 in France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Germany.