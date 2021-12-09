COVID-19 cases in schools double

In the two weeks to 5 December 40,161 pupils tested positive. That’s 3.34% of pupils. 8,183 teachers tested positive. That’s 4.83% of their total. Pupils identified as high-risk contacts shot up to to 71,817.

Infection levels are highest in Antwerp Province, East and West Flanders.

Stefan Grielens of the CLBs working for the independent schools’ network says infection rates in primaries are at a peak not seen during the past year and a half, but notes the figures are now stable and have started to fall: “Figures relating to the second week of the observation period are clearly lower than during the first week among pupils and teachers. We believe the measures taken in society at large have had an impact on the education sector”.

Most infections occur in primaries. Grielens explains that it’s related to the fact this group is unvaccinated: “Fortunately they don’t get too unwell” he concludes.