Great seal of Baldwin IV returns to Bruges

The seal stamp is one of the top exhibits in “Tales from the Underground – Bruges in the Year 1000”. It belonged to Baldwin IV also known as Baldwin the Bearded, who reigned as Count of Flanders from 988 to 1035. Bruges was his power centre. The count used the seal on which he is depicted with sword and lance to authenticate documents.

The seal stamp surfaced in a field of potatoes in western Denmark in 1906. Ever since it has been stored at Denmark’s National Museum in Copenhagen. “The seal is made of lead and despite a little corrosion is in good condition” says Karen Brynjolf Pedersen of Nationalmuseet.

Caroline Landsheere of Raakvlak, the Bruges area archaeology department, adds that it’s quite exceptional that an item like this is recovered intact: “When a count was no longer active his seals would be destroyed to prevent fraud. It’s a total mystery how the seal ended up in a Danish potato field”.

“The seal may have been aquired by Vikings or taken to Denmark by an ally of the count”.

Given the unfathomable value of the exhibit Denmark’s Nationalmuseet dispatched a conservator along with the seal to Belgium. Karen Brynjolf Pedersen is the only person allowed to touch it. The seal was kept in a safe at night and has now been placed in a display cabinet where it will remain for the next two years. The scientist will then return to accompany the exhibit back to Copenhagen.

Visitors will be able to touch a larger replica of the seal made on the basis of a 3D scan.

The exhibition at the Gruuthuse Museum runs till 27 October 2023.