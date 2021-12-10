655 million euro in compensation for more than 4,000 people that loss money when Lernout & Hauspie went bankrupt
The Court of Appeal in Ghent (East Flanders) has awarded a total of 655 million euro in compensation to 4,336 people that lost money when the speech technology company Lernout & Hauspie went bankrupt 20 years ago. The 4,436 claimants were civil parties in a case brought against 6 members of the board of the company that went under in 2001.
The compensation ruling is largely symbolic as the six former Lernout & Hauspie board members don’t have the financial means with which to pay it.
On Friday morning the Court of Appeal in Ghent made its ruling in the civil case brought against the former board members of the defunct speech technology company. Of the 9,299 civil parties in the case only the accountancy firm KPMG was represented in person at the court when the ruling was read out.
Of the 9,299 civil party claims almost 5,000 were dismissed, for example because the claimant had since died or because they hadn’t presented any proof to back up their claim. This left 4,336 claimants whose claims were found to be either partially or fully just. The case file contains no fewer than 10,855 pages.
Speech technology
In the 1990’s the West Flemings Jo Lernout and Paul Hauspie were pioneers in speech technology. In 1995 Lernout & Hauspie became the first every Belgian company to be quoted on the Nasdaq technology shares index on the New York Stock Exchange. Two years later the company announced that it had entered into a strategic alliance with Microsoft. In 2000 Lernout & Hauspie took over the US companies Dragon and Dictaphone.
However, a Wall Street Journal report on 8 August 2000 revealed that many customers that the company claimed to have in Korea in fact didn’t exist. The American stock market regulator SEC launched an investigation. Lernout and Hauspie admitted that there had been mistakes and irregularities in a number of the company’s annual reports. Almost a year later the company was declared bankrupt. In October 2010 the Court of Appeal in Ghent sentenced several people including Jo Lernout and Paul Hauspie to 5 years imprisonment, 2 of which suspended.
It wasn’t until 2014 when the Court of Cassation had completed proceedings in the criminal case that the Court of Appeal was able to move on the civil claimants in the case. These were people seeking compensation for the money they had lost after having invested in Lernout & Hauspie.
The Court of Appeal has ruled that 6 board members and they only will be responsible for paying out the compensation. However, as none of the 6 are in the financial position to be able to make compensation payment of this magnitude.