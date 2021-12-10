655 million euro in compensation for more than 4,000 people that loss money when Lernout & Hauspie went bankrupt

In the 1990’s the West Flemings Jo Lernout and Paul Hauspie were pioneers in speech technology. In 1995 Lernout & Hauspie became the first every Belgian company to be quoted on the Nasdaq technology shares index on the New York Stock Exchange. Two years later the company announced that it had entered into a strategic alliance with Microsoft. In 2000 Lernout & Hauspie took over the US companies Dragon and Dictaphone.

However, a Wall Street Journal report on 8 August 2000 revealed that many customers that the company claimed to have in Korea in fact didn’t exist. The American stock market regulator SEC launched an investigation. Lernout and Hauspie admitted that there had been mistakes and irregularities in a number of the company’s annual reports. Almost a year later the company was declared bankrupt. In October 2010 the Court of Appeal in Ghent sentenced several people including Jo Lernout and Paul Hauspie to 5 years imprisonment, 2 of which suspended.

It wasn’t until 2014 when the Court of Cassation had completed proceedings in the criminal case that the Court of Appeal was able to move on the civil claimants in the case. These were people seeking compensation for the money they had lost after having invested in Lernout & Hauspie.

The Court of Appeal has ruled that 6 board members and they only will be responsible for paying out the compensation. However, as none of the 6 are in the financial position to be able to make compensation payment of this magnitude.