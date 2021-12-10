AA Gent is the only Belgian team still in European competition
2022 will begin with not a single Belgian team still in the UEFA Europa League. Our country’s sole representative in European competitions will be AA gent in the Conference League. After Club Brugge’s failure to secure third place in their Champions League group and the qualification for the Europa League that this would have brought all eyes were on KRC Genk.
The Limburgers needed to beat Rapid Vienna and hope that West Ham United beat Dynamo Zagreb in London on Thursday evening. However, it was not to be and a 30th minute goal from Ljubicic saw Rapid Vienna claim victory. Meanwhile, Dynamo Zagreb’s 0-1 win away at West Ham meant that they finished second in the group and qualify along with the English Premier League side.
Antwerp’s leave Europe on a high
After what has been an at times disappointing Europa League campaign Royal Antwerp FC bowed out on a high. An 8th minute goal from Balikwisha (photo below, right) was enough to see the Great Old claim victory against Olympiakos in Antwerp on Thursday evening. Nevertheless, like KRC Genk Royal Antwerp FC finish bottom of their group.
KAA Gent our only victors
A fourth Conference League group stage win sees KAA Gent finish at the top of their group and become the only Belgian team that will still be competing in European competition in the new year. A 52nd minute goal from Gianni Bruno was enough to give the Buffaloes victory against Flora Tallinn. They finish the group stage with 13 points from 6 games.