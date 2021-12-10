At least 30 confirmed omicron variant infections in Belgium

The omicron variant infections that have been identified in Belgium are linked to three outbreaks that in in turn are linked to travel to Egypt, the Czech Republic, Turkey and Dubai. "There is also an outbreak at a school where for now at least no travel link has been identified”.

As in other countries everything points to the emergence of the omicron variant after a long period during which the Delta variant was responsible for almost all infections. In the UK, where until very recently the coronavirus restrictions were the much more relaxed than elsewhere in Europe, the number of new coronavirus infections is now doubling every two to three days.

Professor Van Gucht says that it is still too early to say whether the omicron variant is less serious than the delta variant. "The figures we have from South Africa are still too limited. However, the appearance of the variant has caused uncertainty and strengthens the need for us to push down the wave that has been caused by the variant”.