Consultative Committee to meet again on 22 December

The last meeting, the third in as many weeks, was held last Friday. Then indications were given that the Consultative Committee would meet again during the week before Christmas. On Thursday it was confirmed that the meeting will take place on Wednesday 22 December.

At last Friday’s meeting it was decided that children from the age of 6 should be subject to the rules on the wearing of face coverings and that the Christmas holidays for primary and nursary school children will be extended by one week. Meanwhile, secondary school children are now being taught partly face-to-face and partly by distance learning methods. Further restrictions on events were among the other measures imposed last Friday.

One of the measures reportedly up for discussion at the next meeting of the Consultative Committee is the introduction of a so-called “Corona Barometer”. This would link certain measures to thresholds on, for example, the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. The idea of a “Corona Barometer” is not new, having first been proposed last year. Those in favour of the “Corona Barometer” say that it would give the public greater clarity and a better understanding of why and when measures are being taken.

Belgium is currently in the midst of a fourth wave of the pandemic. Although that has been a fall in the figures in recent days an average of more than 16,000 people in Belgium are testing positive for coronavirus each day. Meanwhile, there are 3,448 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals, 827 of whom in ICUs.