COVID-19: new infections and hospitalisations down, number of deaths continues to rise.

During the week from 30 November to 6 December an average of 16,086 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 10% on the daily average for the previous week (23 to 29 November). During the week from 30 November to 6 December an average of 107,000 tests were carried out each day, down 11% on the previous week. Of those tested 16.8% tested positive for coronavirus, a rise of 0.5 percentage points on the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.93. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 93 others.

During the week from 3 to 9 December the country’s hospitals reported an average of 283 admissions of patients with COVID-19 each day. This is down 11% on the previous week. There are currently 3,448 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, 7% fewer than was the case a week ago. Of those hospitalised 827 are on intensive care wards, a rise of 1% on this time last week.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying in Belgium continues to rise. During the week from 30 November to 6 December an average of 49 people with COVID-19 died here each day. This brings the total number of deaths in Belgium since the onset of the pandemic to 27,463.

Figures from Sciensano show that the chance of hospitalisation or death from COVID-19 is 8 times lower among people that have been vaccinated against coronavirus. Sciensano looked at COVID-19 patients that were hospitalised during the latter half of October.

So far 8,859,951 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 77% of the population. Of these 8,727,885 (76% of the population) are fully immunised. 2,371,647 people (21% of the population) have been given a booster jab.