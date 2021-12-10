Flemish Cabinet meets at alternative location after security breach at Errera House
Friday morning’s meeting of the Flemish Cabinet is not taking place at the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon’s (nationalist) official residence the Errera House after a security breach there earlier this week. Instead, the meeting is being held on the Martelarenplein, a square in Central Brussels that is home to the offices of many Flemish government ministers. A reliable source has told VRT News that on Tuesday this week an intruder was discovered inside the Errera house.
The caretaker found the female intruder and asked her was she was doing and why she was there. The woman fled, as yet without a trace. It is still unclear who she is and why she was inside the building.
It is possible that she may have hacked into one of the Errera House’s computers. Nothing is being left to chance and as it isn’t clear whether there is a security risk it has been decided to hold the cabinet meeting on the Martelarenplein.