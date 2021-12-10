Government extends economic support to sectors impacted by corona measures, extra support for hospitality and events

The measures that have now been extended until the end of March 2022 were first announced at last Friday’s meeting of the Consultative Committee along with a series of addition restrictions designed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The following list contains the most important support measures that have been extended.

· The system of temporary unemployment for those laid off due to the pandemic remains applicable to all branches of industry

· Those whose child has been forced to quarantine will also be able to claim temporary unemployment.

· Self-employed people whose business is closed due to the coronavirus measures will be able to claim double “Bridging Right”, a payment that is made to tide self-employed people over if they are unable to work either due to a bankruptcy or due to circumstances beyond their control such as a natural disaster.

· Businesses in sectors that are suffering some losses due to the measures, such as the hospitality industry (as a result of the mandatory 11pm closing time) are able to claim single “Bridging Right”.

· Those on social security or a minimum pension will be given a 25-euro payment each month.

· Firms will be offered the possibility of postponing their income tax and VAT payments.

· The same applies to their social security contributions.

· People can take the day off work on the day that they go and get vaccinated.

· People that are on temporary unemployment due to the coronavirus measures will continue to build up their statutory pension rights.

· Retired (health) care workers that return to work voluntarily can combine their pensions with income earned through work (until 30 June 2022).

· VAT on face coverings and hand gel will be 6%

· Local social services councils will offer addition help to people that have suffered loss of income due to the pandemic.

In addition to this the level of social security contribution payable by companies in the events sector will by lowered for the fourth quarter (October, November and December) of this year. Companies will also be able to get back the tax that they have paid on events that they have been forced to cancel due to the restrictions.

The government will also give support to hospitality businesses to ensure that they are able to pay their staff their end of year “13th month" bonuses.