traffic jam
Watch
Pupils sit their exams at velodrome
Fri 10 Dec
15:53
Top stories
Economy
Strike at Brussels Airlines next Monday
Update
Wed 15 Dec
14:21
Health
“90 cases of omicron in Belgium”
Wed 15 Dec
17:40
Crime
27 in court after 39 Vietnamese migrant deaths
Wed 15 Dec
14:45
Health
‘Pfizer for kids’ arrives in Belgium
Wed 15 Dec
16:16
Health
70% of hospitalised Covid patients are vaccinated, but the vaccines are working
Sat 30 Oct
10:00
Health
You can have a rapid Covid test taken at the pharmacy as from today
Mon 12 Jul
10:37
Brussels
One death and three injured after building collapses on construction site
Wed 15 Dec
10:10
Health
Sales of lateral flow tests skyrocket
Tue 14 Dec
14:48
Brussels
18-year-old dies in Brussels police cell
Wed 15 Dec
09:50
Health
COVID-19: fewer than 13,000 new cases a day recorded on average
Wed 15 Dec
09:21
Culture and Media
World’s smallest book for sale in Brussels
Wed 15 Dec
11:41
Antwerp Province
Antwerp police arrest Charleroi shoulder surfers
Tue 14 Dec
13:12