Federal PM and Health Minister say don’t expect any relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions during the festive season

Following three meetings of the Consultative Committee in as many weeks the coronavirus figures are finally starting to fall. Consequently, there are growing calls from some quarters for a relaxation of the coronavirus measures that are currently in force.

On Thursday the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) let it be known that he will be calling for the restrictions on the events sector to be lifted. Interesting to say the least given that it was Mr Jambon that had called for the Consultative Committee to be convened last time in order to impose stricter restrictions on the events sector. The Flemish PM explains that “Last week I called for strong short-term measures to bring down the figures. My stance at the next Consultative Committee will be that the short period required is behind us and that the recreational sector should be allowed to open”.

On Friday the Flemish hospitality industry federation Horeca Vlaanderen called for an exception to made to the mandatory 11pm closing time for hospitality outlets on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. This call was backed by the Flemish liberal leader Egbert Lachaert. However, Mr Lachaert added that we need to keep a close eye on the coronavirus figures.