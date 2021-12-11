Federal PM and Health Minister say don’t expect any relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions during the festive season
The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) and the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke have said in interviews that they won’t back any proposals to relax the coronavirus measures it they are made during next the next meeting of the Consultative Committee. The Consultative Committee that is made up of representatives of Belgium’s federal, regional and language community governments is due to meet again on Wednesday 22 December. If Mr De Croo and Mr Vandenbroucke get their way bars and restaurants will have to close at 11pm on New Year’s Eve as they have to do on any other day under the current restrictions.
Following three meetings of the Consultative Committee in as many weeks the coronavirus figures are finally starting to fall. Consequently, there are growing calls from some quarters for a relaxation of the coronavirus measures that are currently in force.
On Thursday the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) let it be known that he will be calling for the restrictions on the events sector to be lifted. Interesting to say the least given that it was Mr Jambon that had called for the Consultative Committee to be convened last time in order to impose stricter restrictions on the events sector. The Flemish PM explains that “Last week I called for strong short-term measures to bring down the figures. My stance at the next Consultative Committee will be that the short period required is behind us and that the recreational sector should be allowed to open”.
On Friday the Flemish hospitality industry federation Horeca Vlaanderen called for an exception to made to the mandatory 11pm closing time for hospitality outlets on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. This call was backed by the Flemish liberal leader Egbert Lachaert. However, Mr Lachaert added that we need to keep a close eye on the coronavirus figures.
PM calls for stability
However, speaking at a press conference on Friday the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said “We are emerging from a period where we have had to tighten the measures step by step. It wasn’t always easy to follow which measures are in force. We now have a set of measures that are balanced and are having an impact. I would like to call for stability during the coming weeks. We will evaluate the measures during the week of 20 December”.
Speaking in an interview with the commercial television channel VTM, Mr De Croo added “My top priority is to ensure that the situation in health care remains under control. I would like to ask not to start discussing relaxations of the measures straight away. The measures were only brought in a week ago”.
This view is shared by the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist). Mr Vandenbroucke said that the next meeting of the Consultative Committee will make an evaluation of the epidemiological situation and discuss the progress of the omicron variant. In addition to this views will be exchanged on the possibility of launching a so-called “corona barometer”, something Mr Vandenbroucke favours, and the Corona Commissioner Pedro Faco will give a preliminary report on ways to increase the vaccination rate.
"It will be a heavily-ladened agenda, and we won’t have much time to discuss relaxations”.