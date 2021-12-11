Man in life-threatening condition after e-scooter collides with bus
A man has received life threatening injuries after the e-scooter he and a woman were travelling on was involved in a collision with a bus in Antwerp. The scooter that was involved in the accident was one of the shared scooters that like in many other cities are available for hire in Antwerp.
The accident happened at the junction of the Carnotstraat and the Kerkstraat in the Borgerhout district of Antwerp. The scooter is reported to have collided with the side of the bus next to the driver’s cab.
The 22-year-old man that was steering the e-scooter has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 23-year-old woman that was also aboard the scooter escaped with only minor injuries. Neither the bus driver nor any of the passengers aboard the bus were injured in the accident.