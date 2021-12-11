New poll show gains for far-right and far-left in Flanders

With 24.5% of voting intentions Vlaams Belang is the most popular party among the 988 Flemings that took part in the poll. This is 1% up on what the party polled in September and 5.8% more than Vlaams Belang polled at the last election in 2019. Second is the Flemish nationalist party N-VA with 21.6% of voting intentions, a rise of 0.4% on September’s poll, but down on the 25.5% of Flemings that voted for the party at the last election.

A long way behind in third place is the Flemish socialist party Vooruit with 13.9% of voting intentions. This is well up on the 10.8% of the votes that the party obtained at last election. Vooruit is the only Flemish party in the federal coalition that currently polls better than its 2019 election result.

The other coalition parties are all down on their election result. The Flemish Christian democrats are down from 14.2% at the 2019 election to 10.7% in the latest polls.

The Flemish liberals too are well down on their 2019 election result. In the latest poll 10.3% of Flemings said that they would vote for the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s party. At the 2019 election the Flemish liberal took 13.5% of the votes.

The Flemish greens have seen their popularity fall. They now poll 8.4%, down from 9.8% at the last election.

The greens have been overtaken by the far-left party PVDA. PVDA now polls 8.9%. This is well up on the 7.7% of Flemish voters that voted for the party in 2019.