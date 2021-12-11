Number of COVID-19 deaths falls for the first time since the onset of the fourth wave
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show that for the first time since the onset of the fourth wave of the pandemic the daily death toll among people with COVID-19 has fallen. During the week from 1 to 7 December an average of 47 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day, a modest 1% fall on the 7-day average for the previous week.
The number of confirmed new coronavirus infections is down too. During the week from 1 to 7 December an average of 15,344 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is down 14% on the 7-day average for the previous week.
During the week from 1 to 7 December an average of 103,000 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day, a fall of 14% on the figures for the previous week. Of those tested 16.8% tested positive, a rise of 0.5 percentage points.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus currently stands at 0.94. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infect a further 94 others.
During the week from 4 to 10 December an average of 282 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 10% on the previous week. There are currently 3,364 COVID-19 patients in Belgium’s hospitals, down 7% on a week ago. Of these 837 are in intensive care, up 4% on this time last week.
Meanwhile, 8,862,250 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 77% of the entire population. 76% (8,731,871) have been fully immunised and 2,482,132 people in Belgium (22% of the population) have received a repeat vaccine, known more commonly as a “booster jab”.