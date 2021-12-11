Number of COVID-19 deaths falls for the first time since the onset of the fourth wave

The number of confirmed new coronavirus infections is down too. During the week from 1 to 7 December an average of 15,344 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is down 14% on the 7-day average for the previous week.

During the week from 1 to 7 December an average of 103,000 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day, a fall of 14% on the figures for the previous week. Of those tested 16.8% tested positive, a rise of 0.5 percentage points.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus currently stands at 0.94. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infect a further 94 others.

During the week from 4 to 10 December an average of 282 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 10% on the previous week. There are currently 3,364 COVID-19 patients in Belgium’s hospitals, down 7% on a week ago. Of these 837 are in intensive care, up 4% on this time last week.

Meanwhile, 8,862,250 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 77% of the entire population. 76% (8,731,871) have been fully immunised and 2,482,132 people in Belgium (22% of the population) have received a repeat vaccine, known more commonly as a “booster jab”.