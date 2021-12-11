Philip Morris found guilty of breaching ban on tobacco advertising

The Judicial Authorities took legal action against Philip Morris after evidence was discovered of multiple breaches of the ban on tobacco advertising and sponsorship. These practices persisted until at least the end of 2017.

Public health inspectors found evidence of dozens of breaches of the advertising and sponsorship ban. These were spread across the country and included a wholesaler in Wijnegem, near Antwerp, a newsagent in Bree (Limburg), a tobacco store in the border village of Ardinkerke (West Flanders), petrol stations in Brussels and a supermarket in Huy (Liège province).

In all cases the businesses had been paid by Philip Morris in return for giving the tobacco company’s products greater visibility. The more Philip Morris products they sold, the greater the amount they received. In his summing up the judge said that this was tantamount to illegal sponsorship.

Philip Morris Benelux took the case to the highest court in the land Court of Cassation, after the Court of Appeal upheld an earlier guilty verdict.

The judgement of the Court of Cassation is final.