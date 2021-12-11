Sailor dies after falling into the water at Antwerp’s Bevrijdingsdok
A sailor has died after he fell into the water near to quay 750 at the Bevrijdingsdok in the port of Antwerp. Although the man had initially been resuscitated, he died shortly afterwards.
The sailor fell into the water at around 6:15pm on Friday. One of his colleagues jumped in after him and was able to bring him back onto dry land.
The sailor was resuscitated. However, the police told VRT News that he died shortly afterwards. The colleague that jumped into the water in an attempt to save him was treated for hypothermia.