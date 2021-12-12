A rainbow zebra crossing for every Flemish municipality that requests one

In a written reply to a question posed by the Christian democrat member of the Flemish Parliament Brecht Warnez, the Flemish Transport Minister Lydia Peeters (liberal) said that if requested AWV will pay for the installation and maintenance of one rainbow crossing per municipality.

There are various types of rainbow zebra crossings. They can be coloured stripes between white stripes, white stripes on coloured stripes or coloured bands that run parallel with the white zebra crossing stripes.

However, "They all have one thing in common; the message that everyone is welcome regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity”, Mr Warnez told journalists. "They encourage residents to be themselves”.

By providing the Highways and Traffic Agency with the means to pay for the installation and maintenance of one rainbow crossing per municipality the Flemish Transport Minister Lydia Peeters aims to support this message. The rainbow crossing will be uniform across the region and will only be installed on main roads that are maintained by the Flemish Region through the Highways and Traffic Agency.