Average number of new coronavirus infections falls below 15,000/day

During the week from 2 to 8 December an average of 14,680 positive coronavirus test results were recorded in Belgium each day. This is a fall of 17% compared with the figures from the previous week. The fall in the number of new infections recorded is also speeding up.

During the same week almost 700,000 coronavirus tests were carried out 116,006 of which were positive. This gives a positivity rate of 16.6%.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are being admitted to the country’s hospitals is falling too. During the week from 5 to 11 December an average of 275 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals. On Saturday 11 December a total of 3,283 patients with COVID-19 were being cared for in the country’s hospitals, a fall of 81 on Friday’s figures.

Nevertheless, there was a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care. On Saturday 840 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care. This is 2 more than on Friday.

During the week from 1 to 8 December an average of 47 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down just 1% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 27,504 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

Meanwhile, 8,862,250 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is more than 77% of the entire population. 76% (8,731,831) have been fully immunised. 2,482,132 people in Belgium have already received an additional so-called “booster” vaccine.