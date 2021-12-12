Electricity production company to reapply for licence for gas-fired power station in Vilvoorde

Engie’s initial application was turned down by the Flemish Energy Minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist). The application for the relevant permission to allow the power station to be built has met with resistance and it went through an appeals procedure. Here too the application was rejected. The Flemish Government’s main objection to the proposed gas-fired power station at Vilvoorde is the level of ammonia it would emit into the air.

“We are going to make a new application with a commitment to lower ammonia emissions. This will be done within a matter of weeks”, Mr Saegeman said.

He believes that the power station could be operational by 2025. This is the deadline set for the closure of all nuclear power production capacity in Belgium.

"It takes around three years to build a gas-fired power station. We hope that the new application will be dealt with quickly enough. We believe that this can be done. All the elements are already known, and the relevant authorities have already looked at this twice”.

