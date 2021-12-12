Electricity production company to reapply for licence for gas-fired power station in Vilvoorde
The French-owned energy production company Engie is to make a second application for permission to build a gas-fired power station in the Flemish Brabant town of Vilvoorde. Engie’s first application was turned downed. Speaking on VRT News’ Sunday morning televised topical discussion programme ‘De zevende dag’ Engie Belgium’s CEO Thierry Saegeman said that his company hopes that a number of new elements that are contained in its new application will mean that permission for the power station will be granted quickly.
Engie’s initial application was turned down by the Flemish Energy Minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist). The application for the relevant permission to allow the power station to be built has met with resistance and it went through an appeals procedure. Here too the application was rejected. The Flemish Government’s main objection to the proposed gas-fired power station at Vilvoorde is the level of ammonia it would emit into the air.
“We are going to make a new application with a commitment to lower ammonia emissions. This will be done within a matter of weeks”, Mr Saegeman said.
He believes that the power station could be operational by 2025. This is the deadline set for the closure of all nuclear power production capacity in Belgium.
"It takes around three years to build a gas-fired power station. We hope that the new application will be dealt with quickly enough. We believe that this can be done. All the elements are already known, and the relevant authorities have already looked at this twice”.
“A solution must be found”
The Flemish liberal Deputy Prime Minister in Belgium’s Federal Government Vincent Van Quickenborne told ‘De zevende dag’ that a solution needs to be found for the proposed gas-fired power station.
"Elia (the company responsible for electricity grid) ensures security of supply in our country and they have said that a solution needs to be found for Vilvoorde. And there is a solution. They (Engie) are going to make a modified application. If this is not successful, we still have another scenario. Other candidates we also involved in the bidding process and there is other gas-fired powered stations”, Mr Van Quickenborne said.