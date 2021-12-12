Mild temperatures and no shortage of cloud during the coming days

Temperatures on Sunday night will remain mild with the chance of some light showers of rain.

Monday will remain mainly dry with a lot of cloud and only the occasional bright spell. Mist and fog will remain in the Ardennes where temperatures with reach 4°C. Temperatures in western areas will reach 11°C.

Tuesday will also be cloudy with occasional showers of rain. There could be a few bright spells in Flanders. However, in the Ardennes it will remain foggy with the chance of mist. Temperatures will reach between 5°C and 11°C.

More of the same is forecast for Wednesday with cloud and the occasional showers. Maximum temperatures will reach between 6°C and 11°C.

Thursday will remain dry with the chance of some mist or fog in the morning. Temperatures will reach between 4°C and 9°C.

The forecast for Friday is yet more cloud with the occasional spot of rain. Nevertheless, it will remain mainly dry. Low cloud could cause visibility issues in the higher areas in the Ardennes. Maximum temperatures will reach between 5°C and 9°C.