New rail timetable takes effect from today

· A new fast inter-city service will now run between Antwerp and Hasselt. The service will on weekdays run via Lier, Heist-op-den-Berg and Diest. The journey times between Antwerp and Hasselt will be around 1 hour.

· A new weekday service will run between the Flemish Brabant town of Landen and the East Flemish town of Zottegem. The service will pass through Brussels’ European district and call at Brussels-Schuman.

· Train services to and from Zottegem will be improved yet further thanks to a new weekday service to Louvain-la-Neuve (Walloon Brabant) via Brussels-Schuman and Brussels-Luxembourg. This train will also stop at the Anderlecht railway station that opened at the end of last year and is close to both a metro station and a bus stop that is served by numerous bus routes. Anderlecht station will now be served by two trains per hour in each direction on weekdays.

· In addition to this extra early morning and/or late evening services have been added to the timetable. For example, this is the case with regard to services between Ghent Saint-Peter’s and Dendermonde, Ghent Saint Peter’s and Aalst and the service from the West Flemish city of Kortrijk to Brussels via Ghent Saint-Peter’s in both directions.

· On Saturdays an extra early train will run between De Panne to Ghent Saint-Peter’s via Lichtervelde. An additional service will run in the opposite direction on Saturday evenings.

· At the weekends there will be an additional late evening service between Ostend and Kortrijk.

· The weekend and bank holiday IC service from Antwerp to Hasselt via Brussels Airport Zaventem and Leuven will now run every hour between Leuven and Hasselt.

· Work that is being carried out at Denderleeuw station means that the S6 service from Aalst to Schaarbeek via Hall and Brussels will no longer run between Aalst and Denderleeuw. Passengers wishing to travel between Aalst and Geraardsberg will normally need to change at Denderleeuw. However, a few direct services between the East Flemish towns will run during the rush hour.

· From today the Benelux Train service between Brussels and Amsterdam will no longer call at The Hague. Passengers wishing to travel to The Hague will need to change at Breda or Rotterdam. The are 16 Benelux Train services in each direction every day.

