Several hundred demonstrators protest against coronavirus measures
Several hundred people gathered outside Brussels North Railway Station on Sunday afternoon to take part in a demonstration against the coronavirus measures. Turnout at this Sunday’s demonstration was much lower than the thousands of demonstrators that took to the streets last Sunday. The demonstrators’ grievances are varied ranging from calls to scrap the corona pass (CST) to objections to the mandatory vaccination of frontline health and care staff.
Around 700 people took part in the demonstration. 20 people were detained by police for acts of vandalism committed on the Rogierplein at the junction of the Brussels Inner Ring Road with Downtown Brussels’ main shopping street the Nieuwstraat.