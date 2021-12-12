Two die in road accident in Herk-de-Stad
A fatal road accident in Herk-de-Stad (Limburg province) has claimed the lives of two men. The accident happened at around 2:30am on Sunday. The driver of the car lost control of his vehicle as he was travelling along the N2 trunk road. The car crashed into several trees along the roadside.
Both people that were in the car, a 28-year-old man from the Limburg municipality of Zonhoven and a 33-year-old man from Antwerp, died at the scene. Fire-fighters from the Southwest Limburg Fire Service were called to free the men from the wreckage of the car. This took some time.
Offices from the Limburg Capital Local Police Service also attended the scene. A police surgeon, forensics experts and an accident investigation officer have been assigned to investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.