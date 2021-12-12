Two die in road accident in Herk-de-Stad

Both people that were in the car, a 28-year-old man from the Limburg municipality of Zonhoven and a 33-year-old man from Antwerp, died at the scene. Fire-fighters from the Southwest Limburg Fire Service were called to free the men from the wreckage of the car. This took some time.

Offices from the Limburg Capital Local Police Service also attended the scene. A police surgeon, forensics experts and an accident investigation officer have been assigned to investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.