Pointless sign walk is a hit in Ieper

The route takes you for five kilometres through the city centre. You can do the walk at any time of day and it’s absolutely free.

Walk organisers appealed for imput from the good folk of Ieper and got an overwhelming response: 90 signs were offered. “We decided on 74, which is still an awful lot!” says De Bruyne.

A bunch of enthusiasts inaugurated the route in the drizzle last Sunday. Danielle from Edegem in Antwerp Province made the trip especially! She was determined to track down every single pointless sign and take its photograph!

“It made me smile on every single occasion. It did me the world of good. We don’t have enough laughs in these Corona Days! The signs are really funny. I prefer the short ones best like the one that says ‘tree’”

Elke from Hoeselt (Limburg) was spending the day in Ieper and didn’t really have a plan: “It wasn’t really walking weather, but the signs ensured we had a good time” she says.

Her favourite sign said: “While you are reading this, you are probably in the way”.

At the Menin Gate, where the Last Post is sounded every evening, one local resident and bugler couldn’t resist a pun. The Dutch world ‘lastpost’ means ‘nuisance’, so up went the sign: “A guy who made a lot of noise every evening used to live here. He was a dreadful LASTPOST!”

