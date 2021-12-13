Brecel victorious at the Scottish Open

To say that the man snooker fans call the “Belgian bullet” is currently on top form would be an understatement. He was the losing finalist at the UK Championships just over a week ago and now Brecel has taken first prize at the Scottish Open.

Luc Brecel got off to a flying start in Sunday's final against the Scot John Higgins and was soon three frames up. Higgins took the 4th frame with Brecel making it 4-1 when he took the 5th thanks to a break of 69.

Although Higgins seem set to take the 6th frame. The Scot looked on in horror when he not only potted the frame ball but also the black in one stroke. Brecel made the most of his opponent’s misfortune and soon led by 5 frames to 1.

The next frame went to Higgins thanks to a 70 break. However, a 104 break in frame 8 saw Brecel extend his lead to 6-2.

At the start of the evening session Luca Brecel needed to win just 3 more frames to claim victory. The Limburger started excellently taking the first two frames of the evening. However, Higgins found his flow and 8-2 became 8-3, 8-4 and then 8-5. The 13th frame was a hard-fought affair eventually won by Higgins.

The final went to a best of 17. However, it was over and out for Higgins in the 14th frame that Brecel took thanks to an impressive 127 break. The final ended 9 frames to 5 in Luca Brecel’s favour.

