Flemish sperm donor may have “hundreds of kids”

Guy Turf has spoken with the daily De Standaard about sperm donations in his youth. Today he lives abroad, but in those days living in Ghent he earned a little money by making sperm donations. Two years long he donated sperm twice a week making him 50 euros a week.

At the time there was no legal framework, but like today donations were anonymous. After he moved to Flemish Brabant for many years, he also made sperm donations at Brussels University Hospital.

Using a private DNA databank several people have now discovered he is their father. Guy realises he may have many more children.

Dr Frauke Vanden Meerschaut at Ghent University Hospital is taken aback. Today a donor can make around ten donations at the hospital



“Under the legal framework from 2007 a donor can donate to no more than six different families. Usually, ten donations will suffice to reach this goal”.

“There is an age limit. There is a blood analysis, psychological and genetic screening. The fee, between 50 and 80 euros, is also set by law”.

Donations remain anonymous, though children can use private databases in the hope of identifying their natural father.

“The donor’s name is registered, but once they are accepted a number is used. Hospitals won’t release any details about the donor’s identity, but private DNA databases exist. You can provide a DNA sample and hope to identify your ancestors” says Dr Vanden Meerschaut.

As there is no national register hospitals can’t check if donors are donating elsewhere. Ghent university hospital does ask donors if they are registered elsewhere.

Dr Vanden Meerschaut believes today’s legal framework is not up to date with current social ethics: “Secrecy is no longer appropriate today” she says.